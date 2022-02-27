Series Review

Dystopian drama 'Severance' imagines a world of all work, no play

New show by Ben Stiller offers a troubling vision of a world in which all work and no play makes the characters not nearly dull enough

It’s said that “all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy”. But what kind of boy would Jack be if the problem of the balance between work and life was no longer an issue? That’s the starting point for creator Dan Erickson’s darkly comic psychological drama Severance.



Quietly resigned Mark (Adam Scott) is an employee of a fictional big tech company called Lumon Industries, which does a whole bunch of things that neither he nor we are quite sure of. Mark is part of a small team who work on the “severance floor” of Lumon...