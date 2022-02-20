Movies
It's a romcom that catches you off guard, says 'Singleholic' maker
Producer Milan Selassie says the film, shot in Mauritius, carries a powerful message about love — especially for women
20 February 2022 - 00:00
Milan Selassie worked as an agent at William Morris before forming his own production company, Intelligent Media, and going into the film-producing business. His first project, Back To School Mom, was released in 2015 and his latest is Singleholic — a romantic comedy shot in Mauritius and released in cinemas this week.
The film is based on a novel by Katharine Birbalsingh, directed by Bryan Barber and starring Erica Ash, Vanessa Williams, Rotimi, Stephen Bishop, Tyson Beckford and Adrian Martinez. It opened this week in cinemas across the continent and was launched last week in the US, UK and Canada on the Roku streaming service...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.