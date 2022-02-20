Movies

It's a romcom that catches you off guard, says 'Singleholic' maker

Producer Milan Selassie says the film, shot in Mauritius, carries a powerful message about love — especially for women

Milan Selassie worked as an agent at William Morris before forming his own production company, Intelligent Media, and going into the film-producing business. His first project, Back To School Mom, was released in 2015 and his latest is Singleholic — a romantic comedy shot in Mauritius and released in cinemas this week.



The film is based on a novel by Katharine Birbalsingh, directed by Bryan Barber and starring Erica Ash, Vanessa Williams, Rotimi, Stephen Bishop, Tyson Beckford and Adrian Martinez. It opened this week in cinemas across the continent and was launched last week in the US, UK and Canada on the Roku streaming service...