Ed Sheeran denies ‘plagiarising other writers’ in 'Shape of You' copyright trial

British singer Ed Sheeran denied he simply altered other artists' music and words to pass their work off as his own as he gave evidence on Monday in a copyright trial over his 2017 chart-topping hit Shape Of You.

The award-winning singer is in a legal battle with grime artist Sami Chokri, who performs as Sami Switch, and music producer Ross O'Donoghue, who argue Shape Of You infringes “particular lines and phrases” from their 2015 song Oh Why.

Questioned by their lawyer Andrew Sutcliffe at the high court in London, Sheeran, 31, said he had not been aware of Switch at the time he is accused of ripping off parts of Oh Why, and had never heard the song before the court case.

“I have already built a long and very successful career writing original songs for both myself and a wide range of other leading artists,” Sheeran said in his witness statement. “I would not have been able to do that if I was in the habit of plagiarising other writers.”

Sutcliffe said Sheeran must have known of the grime artist, who he said had tweeted him directly and they had both appeared on SBTV, the British online music platform which helped launch Sheeran's career.