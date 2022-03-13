Kim's new love has Kanye just West of a mental breakdown

The musician's latest video shows him kidnapping Kim's new beau, burying him, and growing roses out of his head

While Kanye West's song Easy was released in January, the video for the track only came out this month and has already garnered much controversy. On the collaborative single with the Game, West raps, “God saved me from that crash, just so I could beat Pete Davidson’s ass.” Davidson is currently dating West's former wife, Kim Kardashian, who had herself declared legally single by a judge last week...