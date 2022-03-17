×

Lifestyle

Shudufhadzo Musida's Miss World journey ends with top 40 place, but she's still a winner

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
17 March 2022 - 04:22
Miss SA 2020 Shudufhadzo Musida placed in the top 40 at the Miss World pageant.
Image: Miss SA

Former Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida may not have made the top 13 of the Miss World pageant but still left her mark on the contest.

Musida flew to San Juan, Puerto Rico, for the second time this week to perform in the pageant after it was postponed late year amid Covid-19 concerns.

She returned as part of the top 40 finalists in the competition, but was not among the names for the top 13.

Instead contestants from Vietnam, Mexico, Northern Ireland, Philippines, Poland, Somalia, USA, Colombia, Czech Republic, France, India, Indonesia and Ivory Coast competed for the crown.

Musida was already a winner at the pageant, having won a Beauty with a Purpose award for her Mindful Mondays project before the competition was postponed. The project was honoured alongside campaigns from India, England, Kenya, the Philippines and USA.

Musida launched the campaign after winning the Miss SA crown in 2020, with the aim of raising awareness about mental health issues. She also authored a children's book, Shudu Finds Her Magic, to raise awareness about bullying. 

“When I stood on the Miss SA stage ... I pledged to start a mindful movement and over the past year we did just that. Through Mindful Mondays and Shudu Finds Her Magic we have created a space for so many to share their stories, to listen, to learn and start the journey towards mental health and wellbeing,” she said of the projects.

Reflecting on her journey in the Miss World competition this week, Musida said she was proud to represent SA on the global stage.

“Today was a magical day, a day etched in my heart forever. To be able to share some of myself with the Miss World Organisation and talk to them about my home, SA, the place that raised me, has been one of the most profound experiences of my life.

“I’m forever grateful for everybody’s well wishes and prayers. I felt them and carried them with me,” she said.

