‘Hello again lovers’: ‘Sex and the City’ sequel renewed for season two

Fans of the Sex and The City sequel And Just Like That... are in for a treat after it was confirmed the latter has been renewed for a second season.

The news was confirmed on the show’s Instagram page and on HBO Max. In a video shared on the platform on Tuesday, fans see a glimpse of the cast excitedly reacting to the news .

Next to the short clip, was the caption “Hello again, lovers”.

Executive producer Michael Patrick King reportedly confirmed the news, sharing his delight at telling more stories about the “vibrant, bold characters played by these powerful, amazing actors”.