‘Hello again lovers’: ‘Sex and the City’ sequel renewed for season two
Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte are back, HBO confirmed
Fans of the Sex and The City sequel And Just Like That... are in for a treat after it was confirmed the latter has been renewed for a second season.
The news was confirmed on the show’s Instagram page and on HBO Max. In a video shared on the platform on Tuesday, fans see a glimpse of the cast excitedly reacting to the news .
Next to the short clip, was the caption “Hello again, lovers”.
Executive producer Michael Patrick King reportedly confirmed the news, sharing his delight at telling more stories about the “vibrant, bold characters played by these powerful, amazing actors”.
This in reference to the main characters of Carrie Bradshaw played by Sarah Jessica Parker, Miranda Hobbes played by Cynthia Nixon and Charlotte York-Goldenblatt played by Kristin Davis.
Samantha Jones’ character was written out of the reboot after the actress who played her, Kim Cattrall, declined to return.
King said: "“We are all thrilled. And Just like That, our sex life is back.”
And Just Like That... made its return to TV last December to mixed reviews. The first season picked up with most of core cast after about two decades.
— Additional reporting by Reuters
