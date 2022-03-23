×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

‘Hello again lovers’: ‘Sex and the City’ sequel renewed for season two

Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte are back, HBO confirmed

Khanyisile Ngcobo Story producer
23 March 2022 - 09:00
Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in 'And Just Like That...'
Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in 'And Just Like That...'
Image: HBO

Fans of the Sex and The City sequel And Just Like That... are in for a treat after it was confirmed the latter has been renewed for a second season.

The news was confirmed on the show’s Instagram page and on HBO Max. In a video shared on the platform on Tuesday, fans see a glimpse of the cast excitedly reacting to the news . 

Next to the short clip, was the caption “Hello again, lovers”.

Executive producer Michael Patrick King reportedly confirmed the news, sharing his delight at telling more stories about the “vibrant, bold characters played by these powerful, amazing actors”.

This in reference to the main characters of Carrie Bradshaw played by Sarah Jessica Parker, Miranda Hobbes played by Cynthia Nixon and Charlotte York-Goldenblatt played by Kristin Davis.

Samantha Jones’ character was written out of the reboot after the actress who played her, Kim Cattrall, declined to return.

King said: "“We are all thrilled. And Just like That, our sex life is back.”

And Just Like That... made its return to TV last December to mixed reviews. The first season picked up with most of core cast after about two decades. 

— Additional reporting by Reuters

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

SATC fans in for a treat with ‘behind-the-scenes’ doccie for ‘And Just Like That’

With one episode left of the 'Sex and the City' sequel 'And Just Like That...', creators have unveiled a final treat for fans, announcing the release ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

And just like that ... the SATC reboot makes middle age unsexy

The 50-somethings of the return of 'Sex and the City' are sadly bereft of the benefits that come with midlife in the real world
Lifestyle
2 months ago

The ‘Sex and the City’ crew is back in town, you guys

Two decades on and a new, 10-episode series of the popular show began airing this week
Lifestyle
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Meet the renovator who’s making flipping millions Home & Gardening
  2. Could this be an ‘easy way to bake sourdough bread at home’? Food
  3. RATE IT | Simba launches Zinger Wings flavoured chips, but does it taste ... Food
  4. 'Chocolate Log' is back — but is the new version as tasty as the original? Food
  5. WATCH | Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott change son’s name as they share new ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

No masks required outdoors: Ramaphosa reveals latest level 1 covid rules
Chester Missing and Conrad Koch reflect on Cele, Zuma, vaccines and “lots of ...