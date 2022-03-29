Royals gather to pay tribute to Prince Philip, but Harry and Meghan to skip service

Queen Elizabeth may make her first public appearance in five months on Tuesday when the royal family and other dignitaries gather for a memorial service in honour of her husband Prince Philip, who died last year.

Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, who was by his wife's side for more than seven decades, passed away at their Windsor Castle home last April, two months shy of his 100th birthday.

Only 30 mourners were able to attend his funeral service then due to strict coronavirus rules, which meant the queen poignantly sat alone as her husband of 73 years was lowered into the Royal Vault of St George's Chapel of the castle.

Tuesday's service of thanksgiving at London's Westminster Abbey will be a much bigger event, with Buckingham Palace saying the 95-year-old queen had been actively involved in its planning.

The monarch herself has been forced to cut back on her duties since she spent a night in hospital last October for an unspecified illness and was advised to rest, and there have been concerns about her health after she cancelled a number of planned engagements since then.