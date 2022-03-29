‘He should have confronted him backstage’ — What you said about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock

It is not clear whether the confrontation was scripted, but The Hollywood Reporter’s Scott Feinberg claimed during a commercial break that Smith was pulled aside and comforted by Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry, who motioned for him to brush it off.

Smith apologised to the Academy later in the evening when he tearfully accepted the Oscar for Best Actor for his portrayal of the father of Venus and Serena Williams in King Richard.

He also apologised to Rock for his “unacceptable and inexcusable” behaviour.

“Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behaviour at [Sunday] night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.

“I would like to publicly apologise to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

TimesLIVE asked readers what they thought about the slap.

Most (42%) said Smith should have rather confronted Rock backstage.

26% said the actor “was clearly defending his wife”, while 24% said it was just a joke and questioned why Smith was so touched.

8% believed the confrontation was staged.