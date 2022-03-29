‘He should have confronted him backstage’ — What you said about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock
TimesLIVE readers have weighed in on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars, saying the actor should have rather confronted the comedian backstage.
Rock cracked a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, on stage. Speaking about her bald head, Rock referenced the 1997 movie G.I. Jane for which Demi Moore shaved her head.
Pinkett Smith recently revealed she suffers from alopecia, an autoimmune disease that causes hair to fall out.
Smith at first appeared to laugh, but then walked onto the stage and slapped Rock.
Back in his seat, Smith shouted: “Keep my wife’s name out of your f***ing mouth.”
It is not clear whether the confrontation was scripted, but The Hollywood Reporter’s Scott Feinberg claimed during a commercial break that Smith was pulled aside and comforted by Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry, who motioned for him to brush it off.
Smith apologised to the Academy later in the evening when he tearfully accepted the Oscar for Best Actor for his portrayal of the father of Venus and Serena Williams in King Richard.
He also apologised to Rock for his “unacceptable and inexcusable” behaviour.
“Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behaviour at [Sunday] night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.
“I would like to publicly apologise to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”
TimesLIVE asked readers what they thought about the slap.
Most (42%) said Smith should have rather confronted Rock backstage.
26% said the actor “was clearly defending his wife”, while 24% said it was just a joke and questioned why Smith was so touched.
8% believed the confrontation was staged.
The debate continued on social media.
“I think the place and manner in which he chose to address the comedian was not appropriate. However, one might argue that Rock made a spectacle of Smith’s wife. It would only make sense to make a spectacle of the comedian as well,” wrote Mbali Mofokeng.
Petros Petros said: “How many men beat up their wives/girlfriend because the woman did or said something offensive to them? We need to stay away from violence irrespective of the gender which is affected.”
Pogiso Charlie Matlala said violence should never be supported, but Smith did well to defend his wife.
“Was it right? No, we can’t promote violence but he did well to protect his wife. I would have done the same if I was in his position.”
It was wrong of will to do that and it was insensitive from Rock to say that.— Phumlane mdlalose (@ManPhumlane) March 28, 2022
Never never ever make jokes about someone losing their hair. You are not in control of sickness.— ♥ツLandieツ♥ (@evxd) March 29, 2022
Nope - self control puts you in the driver’s seat - Will should have sorted things out later or tweeted his dismay at poor joke— Vicky Falls (@francoisnetteg1) March 28, 2022
Yeah he was damnnn right, Chris crossed the line. One must deal with wrongs headon immediately.— Melikhaya Pantsi (@MelikhayaPantsi) March 28, 2022
American marketing machine you will see later what’s that all about…..— OKLX (@afrovich) March 28, 2022
