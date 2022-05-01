Interview
It was the best laugh: 'Alex Rider' stars talk about filming as season 2 begins
The teen spy hero is back. Here some stars of the show tell us what it was like filming during lockdown and what we can expect from the next chapter
01 May 2022 - 00:00
The first season of the adaptation of Anthony Horowitz’s blockbusting series of adventure novels about the cloak and dagger exploits of teenage spy hero Alex Rider proved a welcome respite from the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.