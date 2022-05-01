×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

Interview

It was the best laugh: 'Alex Rider' stars talk about filming as season 2 begins

The teen spy hero is back. Here some stars of the show tell us what it was like filming during lockdown and what we can expect from the next chapter

Tymon Smith Features writer, film and series reviewer
01 May 2022 - 00:00

The first season of the adaptation of Anthony Horowitz’s blockbusting series of adventure novels about the cloak and dagger exploits of teenage spy hero Alex Rider proved a welcome respite from the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. ASPASIA KARRAS | ‘Sad’ Princess Charlene isn’t SA’s only link to royalty. ... Lifestyle
  2. The 100-year-old story of South Africa’s first history book in the isiZulu ... Lifestyle
  3. SPOTLIGHT | Neeson thriller 'Memory' out; new shows on Netflix, Showmax; win ... Lifestyle
  4. Five fun markets you can catch in Gauteng over the long weekend Travel
  5. Ancient clues in remote Greenland cave help gauge climate change Lifestyle

Latest Videos

We, the remaining people: KwaZulu-Natal's flooded heart
Substantial funding needed for KZN flooding recovery and relief, says Ramaphosa