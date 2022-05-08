On My Radar

Five minutes with adventurer Dot Bekker

Dot Bekker travelled 20,000km over 8.5 months from Europe to her home in Zimbabwe. We caught up with the adventurer to find out more

In November 2018 Dot Bekker set off on a remarkable journey. After having lived in Europe for 20 years, she took a ferry from Barcelona to Morocco with her trusted BlueBelle, a 1998 Ford Transit. ..