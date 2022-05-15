Hot Lunch
Eureka: the formula for excitement
Glenda Gray, CEO and president of the Medical Research Council, became a household name during the pandemic — and this is why
15 May 2022 - 00:00
Apparently I am very lucky — the lift to the 12th floor of the building in the sprawling hive of Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital is working today. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.