Home & Gardening

Design Joburg

Design Joburg: Six things to look forward to at this year's Design Week

Calling all design lovers! Joburg is yet again celebrating local and international design with much to see and do

19 May 2022 - 11:19 By Leana Schoeman and Sanet Oberhozler
The Always Welcome curated restaurant space which has been shot on location at the @always_welcome_store and the @planetworldsouthafrica viewing rooms warehouse in Kramerville.
Image: Trevor Stuurman

Now in its fourth year, Design Week, the three-day extravaganza of interiors, fashion, architecture and sustainable design, has returned to Johannesburg at the Sandton Convention Centre from May 19 to 21.

The main showcase kicks off on Thursday while a fringe event, Design Joburg Collective, started on May 17. This will include walk-arounds and trend talks and will be held in the décor and design districts of Kramerville and 44 Stanley. Here are a few things you can look forward to: 

1. SHOP 'TILL YOU DROP

Lovers of design will not only have the opportunity to find inspiration in the displays but shop for the finest local designs at the Retail Corridor, from finer home décor elements to state-of-the-art furniture.

2. LISTEN TO THE EXPERTS

For the talks programme, Design Dialogues, the show's curators have put together a carefully thought out selection of design-focused talks between industry players — local and international — and members of the public.  

The line-up of moderators and speakers includes Rich Mnisi, Trevor Stuurman, Andrea Kleinloog, Nthabi Taukobong, Peter Rich, Ann Roberts, Donald Nxumalo, Graham Wood, Kulani Keagile, Tessa Proudfoot and Trevor Sibanda to name just a few.

Topics that will be covered include the relevance of sustainability in the 21st century, biophilic architecture and design in the metaverse.

3. IMMERSE YOURSELF

From the beginning, Design Joburg's Architects’ Gallery has been a showcase and celebration of dynamic local architecture. While this year again promises to display some of SA's best buildings and architectural projects from a number of architects, an added highlight is a 3-D immersive experience which has been conceptualised to bring the buildings to life. 

4. TAKE AN ARCHITECTURAL TOUR

This year’s Architectural Tours programme will have a fun new virtual reality component which will make it possible to explore some of Joburg's most exciting new buildings from within without even stepping foot inside them. 

Tours will be offered of The Leonardo in Sandton and The Bank in Rosebank and will be led by designers.

5. ENTER THE METAVERSE

A hot topic of late, the show's “into the metaverse” component will feature a variety of state-of-the-art technologies, including virtual and augmented technology. Visitors can attend a number of talks on design, interior and architecture and take their own immersive trip into the metaverse. 

6. GRAB A CLASSY BITE TO EAT

A focal point of this year's show is the restaurant space, which has been curated by Always Welcome as an immersive space where food meets design and architecture. 

• For more information visit www.designjoburg.com and for regular updates follow @designjoburg on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

