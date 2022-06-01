Eastern Cape author unravels significance of Black Consciousness martyr

PRINT HEAD: Who was Mapetla Mohapi and how did he die?

PRINT BLURB: New book shines spotlight on Black Consciousness Movement martyr and his wife who has been campaigning for 45 years for justice

PRINT QUOTE: ... for 1994 to happen and for there to be a black president take power among huge dispensation, you had to have people like Mapetla

SA’s liberation was waged in all corners of the country and was achieved by the contributions of many, including a number of vital Black Consciousness Movement (BCM) members.

According to historian and author Zikhona Valela, SA’s history has focused on one particular political organisation and drawn attention to Johannesburg and Soweto. Yet the stories of people such as Mapetla Mohapi, a social worker and leader in Dimbaza in the Eastern Cape who was the first person to die in detention in 1976, have not been given the spotlight over the years.

Mohapi took in people who were considered discarded by the apartheid regime and was instrumental in activists undertaking dangerous trips to meet the likes of Robert Sobukwe for BCM meetings.

“The movement emerged at a time of deep division. He was important in uniting people. Steve Biko took his first and last trip because of Mapetla’s death, to do the work he was doing. That shows the extent of the gap his death left,” Valela said.

“There is nothing wrong with speaking about the ANC or Nelson Mandela’s contribution to liberation, but for 1994 to happen and for there to be a black president take power among huge dispensation, you had to have people like Mapetla.”