Jada Pinkett Smith hopes hubby, Chris Rock ‘heal, reconcile’ after Oscars slap

US actress and talk show host Jada Pinkett Smith has finally addressed that Oscars slap, saying she hoped husband Will Smith and comedian Chris Rock have an opportunity to “heal and reconcile”.

She made the remark during this week’s Red Table Talk episode which focused on alopecia, a medical condition that causes hair loss.

The actress began the show by explaining why she chose to discuss the topic, saying following the incident at the Oscars, which saw Smith slap the comedian after he made a joke about Pinkett Smith’s condition, many people reached out to her with their stories.

“I’m using this moment to give our alopecia family an opportunity to talk about what it is like to have this condition and to inform people about what alopecia is.