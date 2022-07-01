×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

NanoAvionics takes selfies to ‘new heights’ with stunning pics from space

Company used ‘off-the-shelf consumer camera’

Khanyisile Ngcobo Story producer
01 July 2022 - 10:16

Credit: NanoAvionics.

Literally taking selfies to new heights.

This is what NanoAvionics recently did when it used a GoPro Hero 7 attached to a selfie stick to “take the first ever 4K resolution full satellite selfie in space with an immersive view of Earth”. 

The stunning selfie was taken about 550km above the Coral Sea and Australia’s Great Barrier Reef, the only living organism visible from space with the naked eye.

The company explained this was done to “highlight the vulnerability of our planet’s ecosystems and the importance of Earth observation by satellites, especially for monitoring the environment and climate change”.

NanoAvionics boss Vytenis J Buzas said: “In our increasingly visual culture, it is important for investors, students, customers and the public to see in order to believe. Millions watch rocket launches but barely see satellites moving in orbit or deployable structures in operation. This is going to change through live or recorded footage.”

NanoAvionics describes itself as “a small satellite mission integrator focused on delivering new generation satellite buses and propulsion systems for the satellite applications market”.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

EU countries reach deal on climate laws after late night talks

EU countries clinched deals on proposed laws to combat climate change early on Wednesday, backing a 2035 phase-out of new fossil fuel car sales and a ...
News
2 days ago

Africa put forward convincing case on climate change, energy, health at G7 summit: Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaophosa says the time for Africa to become self-reliant has come.
Politics
2 days ago

Pictures don’t lie: satellite images prove Russia carried out Bucha ‘massacre’

But Russia says they were staged and ‘will provide empirical evidence’ that its forces have not been killing civilians
World
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Nando’s ‘takes on’ load-shedding stages with new offer Food
  2. R&B singer R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in prison Lifestyle
  3. OPINION | Dream boyband BTS just released their ultimate breakup song, and it's ... Lifestyle
  4. RECIPE | The impossible pud that’s ridiculously easy to make Food
  5. Travis Barker ‘hospitalised’ with ‘mysterious medical issue’ — report Lifestyle

Latest Videos

East London musician creates tribute song after Enyobeni tavern deaths
'We need to keep an eye on taverns and night clubs' — community mourns East ...