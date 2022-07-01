NanoAvionics takes selfies to ‘new heights’ with stunning pics from space

Literally taking selfies to new heights.

This is what NanoAvionics recently did when it used a GoPro Hero 7 attached to a selfie stick to “take the first ever 4K resolution full satellite selfie in space with an immersive view of Earth”.

The stunning selfie was taken about 550km above the Coral Sea and Australia’s Great Barrier Reef, the only living organism visible from space with the naked eye.

The company explained this was done to “highlight the vulnerability of our planet’s ecosystems and the importance of Earth observation by satellites, especially for monitoring the environment and climate change”.

NanoAvionics boss Vytenis J Buzas said: “In our increasingly visual culture, it is important for investors, students, customers and the public to see in order to believe. Millions watch rocket launches but barely see satellites moving in orbit or deployable structures in operation. This is going to change through live or recorded footage.”

NanoAvionics describes itself as “a small satellite mission integrator focused on delivering new generation satellite buses and propulsion systems for the satellite applications market”.

