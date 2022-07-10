Left to their own devices: how to parent in the age of social media

Parenting expert Sarah Hoffman offers advice on navigating the online world and keeping children safe from things like sexting and digital bullying

Using social media responsibly is a critical 21st century life skill. Realising that parents have no guidance to teach their children these skills, social media lawyer Sarah Hoffman and clinical psychologist Pam Tudin founded Klikd at the start of lockdown in 2020 as a platform which provides resources for parents, educators, teens and tweens to ensure that social media is used happily, but safely and responsibly...