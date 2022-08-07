Women's Month
Meet the founder of Africa’s first fully black-owned orchestra
Ofentse Pitse founded Anchored Sound, an all-black symphony orchestra and choir, and she's just getting started with her work to inspire others
07 August 2022 - 00:01
At 30 years of age, Ofentse Pitse has learnt the divine lesson of believing in the power of dreams. She recently graduated with honours in architecture and is studying towards her master’s. But more than architecture, she’s proven herself a woman of worth with classical music as founder of Anchored Sound, the first fully black-owned orchestra on the African continent...
