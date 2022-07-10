×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

SA’s opera it-girl is singing her way across the seas

Soprano Brittany Smith will be jetting to New York for a residency which supports a new generation of singers

10 July 2022 - 00:00
Sanet Oberholzer Lifestyle writer

Last week, opera soloist Brittany Smith was named one of the Mail & Guardian’s 200 Young South Africans for 2022. As the “It-list” of young people who stand out as stellar creators of the country’s future, it's no small feat to make it onto this list. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Elon Musk welcomed twins with employee as daughter severs ties with him Lifestyle
  2. Daft or daring: Durban July’s dramatic fashion over the years The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. WATCH | Get outta here: Cele's 'shut up' rant given remix by The Kiffness Lifestyle
  4. WATCH | A first look at 'Jewel', a compelling romantic drama set in SA Lifestyle
  5. Prince Harry's lawyer says royal officials should have stayed out of protection ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

19 identified as July unrest instigators, authorities vow justice will be done
Enyobeni mass funeral: Ramaphosa, Cele give speeches to mourners