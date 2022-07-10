SA’s opera it-girl is singing her way across the seas
Soprano Brittany Smith will be jetting to New York for a residency which supports a new generation of singers
10 July 2022 - 00:00
Last week, opera soloist Brittany Smith was named one of the Mail & Guardian’s 200 Young South Africans for 2022. As the “It-list” of young people who stand out as stellar creators of the country’s future, it's no small feat to make it onto this list. ..
