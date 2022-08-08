The Radio Awards competition receives record number of votes

This year, the 12th edition of The Radio Awards received more than 1.1-million MyStation votes from listeners of radio across the country, beating the 880,000 entries received in 2021.

The MyStation competition gives listeners the opportunity to vote for their favourite station, and win an incredible prize. Listeners voted by completing the form online at no charge.

The lucky listener who wins the R40,000 cash prize will be announced on September 14 2022 via the official Radio Awards website and social media pages.

The voting results will determine the winners of two separate MyStation awards: Most Votes for the station that generates the highest number of online votes; and the Most Loyal Listener for the station that has the most votes as a ratio against their audience numbers.

This year’s awards programme received more than 1,700 entries across general and nomination categories from 173 radio stations and podcasters nationwide. This number surpasses the 1,500 entries received in 2021.

“The awards continue to go from strength to strength, and it has been fantastic to see the enthusiasm that stations have displayed this year. We are delighted about the level of industry participation, and we look forward to hosting yet another show-stopping awards,” says Taryn Westoby, general manager of Arena Events, which manages and owns The Radio Awards.

Judging of the general category entries began on June 14 2020, by an adjudication body of 40 broadcast and media industry professionals

The results will be reviewed by BDO South Africa, appointed as the auditors of The 2022 Radio Awards. BDO South Africa is a global organisation that extends across 167 countries, with seven offices and 1,400 professionals in SA.

The awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on November 26 2022. More information on the awards will be communicated in due course.

Bookmark these dates

September 6 2022 | Finalist announcement for general categories

September 14 2022 | Lucky winner announcement of the MyStation Competition

September 23 2022 | Finalist announcement for nomination categories

November 26 2022 | The Radio Awards ceremony

To inquire about The Radio Awards, please contact Melissa De Agrela at deagrelam@arena.africa