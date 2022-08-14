×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

Former Mr Gay World slapped with defamation suit by pageant organiser

Louw Breytenbach says he was unhappy at the lack of transparency regarding how the foundation conducted business

14 August 2022 - 00:04

A South African television presenter and activist who resigned as Mr Gay World 2021 two months into his reign has vowed never to enter another pageant after the organisers slapped him with a defamation lawsuit for speaking out against the organisers' alleged lack of transparency...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Thuli Madonsela not bothered by 'not so kind people' coming for her Miss SA ... Lifestyle
  2. What do sex, a wave, an avalanche and a volcano have in common? Health & Sex
  3. Springbok four share little-known facts on hobbies, fav meals and heroes Lifestyle
  4. The body bonanza! Eight snaps of bootys, legs and abs #Curvegoals Lifestyle
  5. Anne Heche declared brain dead, ‘will be taken off life support’ — report Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Cape Town municipal worker allegedly beat slain e-hailing driver with a spade
Black Sash leaders, 50 years apart, discuss how SA can help women