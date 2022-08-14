On the Upside

Rats are possibly smarter than us, but we’ve worked out a way to beat them

Science has discovered some disturbing truths, but some very clever humans have also worked out how to curb rats' reproductive enthusiasm without cruelty​

In some cognitive tests rats outperform humans. In recent research Harvard scientists ran tests where rats competed against humans. They had to discern good and bad outcomes and then integrate what they had learnt for the next test. The rats did better than the humans when they levelled up...