On the Upside
Rats are possibly smarter than us, but we’ve worked out a way to beat them
Science has discovered some disturbing truths, but some very clever humans have also worked out how to curb rats' reproductive enthusiasm without cruelty
14 August 2022 - 00:00
In some cognitive tests rats outperform humans. In recent research Harvard scientists ran tests where rats competed against humans. They had to discern good and bad outcomes and then integrate what they had learnt for the next test. The rats did better than the humans when they levelled up...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.