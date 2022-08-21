Music

P_ssy Party inspires a new generation of women and queer DJs

'Johoneysburg' DJs Phatstoki and Rosie Parade have launched the P_ssy Party Academy, an incubator for women and queer DJs

The atmosphere in the room is moody and expectant. Sounds of people milling about in the Kitchener’s main bar next door spill through an open door as I take in the room. Built in 1902, the Milner Park Hotel in Braamfontein, as it was known back in the day, is believed to be the second-oldest bar in Johannesburg. ..