Lifestyle

Tributes pour in after ‘Spud’ actress Charlbi Dean Kriek dies

Actress and model was known locally for role in popular 'Spud' films

31 August 2022 - 10:35
Khanyisile Ngcobo Story producer
Actress Charlbi Dean Kriek has died of an 'unexpected illness' at age 32. Kriek recently starred in the Palme d’Or winning film 'Triangle of Sadness'.
Actress Charlbi Dean Kriek has died of an 'unexpected illness' at age 32. Kriek recently starred in the Palme d’Or winning film 'Triangle of Sadness'.
Image: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Tributes are pouring in locally and internationally after the death of model and actress Charlbi Dean Kriek.

The actress died on Monday from an “unexpected sudden illness” in New York, according to reports. She was 32.

According to Daily Mail, her death came just months after her engagement to SA model Luke Chase Volker, with whom she lived in Hollywood Hills, New York and her hometown of Cape Town.

She is known for roles in US show Black Lightning and film An Interview with God and starred in the Palme d'Or-winning Triangle of Sadness. Locally, she's known for her role in the Spud films, where she played one of the main character's love interests.

Friends and family took to social media to pay tribute to the young star.

Her brother Alexi Jacobs Kriek took to Instagram to share a poem titled “Kite” in memory of the model, alongside a message that read, “I was unsure when writing this poem who it would be about, but life has answered my question in the most cruel way”.

Black Lightning co-star Nafessa Williams also joined in, sharing images and videos of Kriek on set and in action.

Our [Black Lightning] family is saddened by the loss of [Charlbi Dean]. Our deepest prayers and condolences go out to her family and loved ones. Thank you Charlbi for sharing your talent with us. Rest in peace, beautiful,” she said.

See more tributes to the star.

Kriek is survived by her parents Johan and Joanne Kriek and brother Alexi.

