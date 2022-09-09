While world leaders paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth after her death aged 96 on Thursday, ordinary people in Britain and around the globe paid their respects to a woman who had been the face of her nation for more than 70 years.
On a rainy London night, thousands gathered outside Buckingham Palace in central London, some laying floral tributes outside the gates. There were similar scenes outside the queen’s Windsor Castle home. Black cabs lined up to pay homage to the late queen.
Portraits of Elizabeth were posted on billboard screens in central London’s Piccadilly Circus and the city’s Canary Wharf financial district, and also across the Atlantic in New York’s Times Square. Flowers were laid outside the British consulate general in New York.
At Tea & Sympathy, a restaurant selling classic British favourites in New York, people came for a cup of tea as a way of paying their respects.
Queen’s death marked with tributes, flowers as King Charles set to address nation
“It’s like your mom died because we’ve grown up with her and her family,” said Tea & Sympathy owner Nicky Perry.
“I’ve had so many people turn up here today in floods of tears. Men. Americans.”
In Washington, the US flag was lowered to half staff to mark the passing of a monarch whose legacy President Joe Biden said “will loom large in the pages of British history and in the story of our world”.
Her death was also marked in European cities.
In Berlin, flowers and candles were laid outside the British embassy, while in Venice God Save the Queen, the British national anthem, was played outside the Festival Buildings.
In Paris, the Eiffel Tower went dark at the stroke of midnight in a tribute to the late royal.
This comes as King Charles gears up to address the nation in a televised speech.
On Thursday, Clarence House confirmed the former Prince of Wales would now be known as King Charles III after he succeeded his mother on the throne. Camilla will be known as Queen consort.
The king’s eldest son Prince William is his heir apparent, while William’s eldest son Prince George comes next in line.
- Additional reporting by Khanyisile Ngcobo
