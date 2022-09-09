×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

Queen’s death marked with tributes, flowers as King Charles set to address nation

09 September 2022 - 10:21 By Reuters
Floral tributes left at the gates of Buckingham Palace in London after the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8 2022.
Floral tributes left at the gates of Buckingham Palace in London after the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8 2022.
Image: Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

While world leaders paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth after her death aged 96 on Thursday, ordinary people in Britain and around the globe paid their respects to a woman who had been the face of her nation for more than 70 years.

On a rainy London night, thousands gathered outside Buckingham Palace in central London, some laying floral tributes outside the gates. There were similar scenes outside the queen’s Windsor Castle home. Black cabs lined up to pay homage to the late queen.

Portraits of Elizabeth were posted on billboard screens in central London’s Piccadilly Circus and the city’s Canary Wharf financial district, and also across the Atlantic in New York’s Times Square. Flowers were laid outside the British consulate general in New York.

At Tea & Sympathy, a restaurant selling classic British favourites in New York, people came for a cup of tea as a way of paying their respects.

The 'New Vision' and 'Daily Monitor' front pages with news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
The 'New Vision' and 'Daily Monitor' front pages with news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Image: Luke Dray/Getty Images
A man offers flowers in front of the British embassy in Tokyo, Japan on September 8 2022.
A man offers flowers in front of the British embassy in Tokyo, Japan on September 8 2022.
Image: Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images

“It’s like your mom died because we’ve grown up with her and her family,” said Tea & Sympathy owner Nicky Perry.

“I’ve had so many people turn up here today in floods of tears. Men. Americans.”

In Washington, the US flag was lowered to half staff to mark the passing of a monarch whose legacy President Joe Biden said “will loom large in the pages of British history and in the story of our world”.

Her death was also marked in European cities.

In Berlin, flowers and candles were laid outside the British embassy, while in Venice God Save the Queen, the British national anthem, was played outside the Festival Buildings.

A woman lays flowers in front of the British embassy in Tokyo on September 8 2022 after Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96.
A woman lays flowers in front of the British embassy in Tokyo on September 8 2022 after Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96.
Image: Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images
Crowds gather in front of Buckingham Palace to pay their respects to the late queen.
Crowds gather in front of Buckingham Palace to pay their respects to the late queen.
Image: Leon Neal/Getty Images

In Paris, the Eiffel Tower went dark at the stroke of midnight in a tribute to the late royal. 

This comes as King Charles gears up to address the nation in a televised speech. 

On Thursday, Clarence House confirmed the former Prince of Wales would now be known as King Charles III after he succeeded his mother on the throne. Camilla will be known as Queen consort.

The king’s eldest son Prince William is his heir apparent, while William’s eldest son Prince George comes next in line.

- Additional reporting by Khanyisile Ngcobo

READ MORE:

Queen Elizabeth's death: Reaction from politicians and officials

Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and the nation's figurehead for seven decades, has died aged 96, Buckingham Palace said on ...
News
14 hours ago

Ramaphosa, Zulu king, Mandela Foundation send condolences after death of Queen Elizabeth

President Cyril Ramaphosa has, on behalf of the government and people of SA, expressed his profound and sincere condolences to King Charles on the ...
Lifestyle
12 hours ago

QUOTES | Notable quotes of Britain's Queen Elizabeth

Britain's Queen Elizabeth, who died on Thursday aged 96, never gave an interview during her 70-year reign, but her regular public speeches sometimes ...
News
14 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘Tolkien is turning in his grave’ — Elon Musk sparks war of words with ‘The ... Lifestyle
  2. Britain's new monarch will be known as King Charles III Lifestyle
  3. Queen Elizabeth has died, surrounded by family at Balmoral Castle Lifestyle
  4. Harry joins royals in Scotland as queen remains under ‘medical supervision’ Lifestyle
  5. WATCH | Katie Price says she was raped during ‘carjacking’ in SA Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Privately owned rhino are under threat
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'