Harry will wear uniform when he and William stand vigil at queen’s coffin on Saturday

Late Queen Elizabeth’s eight grandchildren, including Prince William and Prince Harry, will stand vigil beside her coffin for 15 minutes on Saturday evening, a Kensington Palace spokesperson said on Friday.
The queen’s coffin will lie in state at Westminster Hall in London until Monday to allow members of the public to pay their respects to the late monarch.
“The Prince of Wales will stand at the head, the Duke of Sussex at the foot,” the spokesperson said, using William and Harry's royal titles.
“At the king’s request, they will both be in uniform.”
Both William, heir to the British throne, and Harry served several years in the armed forces.
However, Harry, a veteran of the Afghanistan conflict, has not been permitted to wear military uniform at events after he lost his honorary military titles when he stepped down from royal duties in 2020.
Their spouses will not attend the vigil, the spokesperson said.
Reuters
Image: Nariman El-Mofty/Pool via Reuters
Reuters
