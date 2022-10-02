Lifestyle

New sculpture centre continues trend of arts, culture in the Cradle

A new arts institution, the Villa-Legodi Centre for Sculpture, has opened at Nirox Sculpture Park in the Cradle of Humankind

02 October 2022 - 00:00 By James Sey

The Cradle of Humankind World Heritage Site is known globally as one of the most important archaeological and anthropological resources in human culture. But it is not the only attraction in the area. The greater Cradle Valley, which contains the site, just outside Johannesburg and Pretoria, is developing in intriguing ways...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Trevor Noah to leave ‘The Daily Show’ after seven years Lifestyle
  2. Coca-Cola makes a bold green move by switching Sprite to clear bottles Food
  3. Queen Elizabeth died of ‘old age’ with only Charles, Anne by her side Lifestyle
  4. Heritage, Hotstix Mabuse and a side of suitcase Lifestyle
  5. Antonio Banderas is a ruthless hitman with heart in 'The Enforcer' Lifestyle

Latest Videos

ANC's Dada Morero elected new City of Johannesburg mayor
Mpho Phalatse voted out as Johannesburg mayor