New sculpture centre continues trend of arts, culture in the Cradle
A new arts institution, the Villa-Legodi Centre for Sculpture, has opened at Nirox Sculpture Park in the Cradle of Humankind
02 October 2022 - 00:00
The Cradle of Humankind World Heritage Site is known globally as one of the most important archaeological and anthropological resources in human culture. But it is not the only attraction in the area. The greater Cradle Valley, which contains the site, just outside Johannesburg and Pretoria, is developing in intriguing ways...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.