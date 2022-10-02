New sculpture centre continues trend of arts, culture in the Cradle

A new arts institution, the Villa-Legodi Centre for Sculpture, has opened at Nirox Sculpture Park in the Cradle of Humankind

The Cradle of Humankind World Heritage Site is known globally as one of the most important archaeological and anthropological resources in human culture. But it is not the only attraction in the area. The greater Cradle Valley, which contains the site, just outside Johannesburg and Pretoria, is developing in intriguing ways...