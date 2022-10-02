SA star, 11, could make history at ‘Youth Oscars’
Caleb Payne is the first South African actor to be nominated in the 43-year history of the awards
02 October 2022 - 00:00 By Jen Su
Stellenbosch actor Caleb Payne, 11, hopes to make history with a win for SA in tonight’s Young Artist Academy Awards at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles. ..
