Kanye West sparks outrage over ‘White Lives Matter’ hoodies at fashion show

Controversial US rapper Kanye West has sparked outrage and backlash again — this time over “White Lives Matter” hoodies worn at his latest fashion show.
West, however, has hit back, saying the “Black Lives Matter” movement was a scam.
This all unfolded on Monday at West's surprise YZY fashion show in Paris when the rapper, 43, was pictured with a black hoodie emblazoned with a parody of the popular slogan next to US political commentator Candace Owens, who sported the white version of the jersey.
According to Daily Mail, models who took part in the show also sported clothing with the same slogan.
Image: Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images For Balenciaga
Many took to social media to blast the fashion designer for his “dangerous” antics amid the challenges African-Americans face on a daily basis.
West, meanwhile, took to social media, to defend the move and blast the BLM movement as a “scam”.
“Everyone knows that Black Lives Matter was a scam. Now it's over, you're welcome,” he said in a short message shared on his Instagram stories on Tuesday morning.
This is not the first time West has sparked backlash over his controversial actions, having come under fire for his support of former US president Donald Trump, his attack on anti-slavery activist Harriet Tubman and his comments on slavery being a choice.
