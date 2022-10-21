US music superstar Taylor Swift released her 10th studio album, Midnights, on Friday, as well as additional tracks made during the record-making process.
The 32-year-old singer-songwriter describes the 13-track collection “as a collage of intensity, highs and lows and ebbs and flows”.
“Life can be dark, starry, cloudy, terrifying, electrifying, hot, cold, romantic or lonely. Just like Midnights,” she said on Instagram.
The first track is Lavender Haze, a term about being in love that Swift said she first heard while watching television series Mad Men. She described the album's first single, Anti-Hero, which dives into her insecurities, as one of her favourites.
Meanwhile, Snow on the Beach features singer Lana Del Rey, who Swift said she has long admired.
The Shake It Off and Bad Blood singer also posted on Instagram that while Midnights is a concept album about “the intensities of that mystifying, mad hour”, she loves sharing her creative process with fans and has dropped additional songs that didn't make the record.
New Taylor Swift album delves into 'the intensities of mystifying, mad' midnight hour
Image: MARK BLINCH/Reuters
US music superstar Taylor Swift released her 10th studio album, Midnights, on Friday, as well as additional tracks made during the record-making process.
The 32-year-old singer-songwriter describes the 13-track collection “as a collage of intensity, highs and lows and ebbs and flows”.
“Life can be dark, starry, cloudy, terrifying, electrifying, hot, cold, romantic or lonely. Just like Midnights,” she said on Instagram.
The first track is Lavender Haze, a term about being in love that Swift said she first heard while watching television series Mad Men. She described the album's first single, Anti-Hero, which dives into her insecurities, as one of her favourites.
Meanwhile, Snow on the Beach features singer Lana Del Rey, who Swift said she has long admired.
The Shake It Off and Bad Blood singer also posted on Instagram that while Midnights is a concept album about “the intensities of that mystifying, mad hour”, she loves sharing her creative process with fans and has dropped additional songs that didn't make the record.
Swift, who has won 11 Grammys, has topped charts with previous albums, including the surprises she released during the Covid-19 pandemic, Folklore and Evermore.
Reuters
MORE:
Taylor Swift wins top MTV video award, announces new album
LISTEN | Rock band Queen releases rediscovered song featuring Freddie Mercury
Taylor-made for a swift swoop to fine arts honour
Little Simz wins Mercury Prize for ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos