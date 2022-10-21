Lifestyle

New Taylor Swift album delves into 'the intensities of mystifying, mad' midnight hour

21 October 2022 - 13:18 By Sarah Mills and Marie-Louise Gumuchian
Taylor Swift at the Toronto International Film Festival in Canada on September 9 2022.
Taylor Swift at the Toronto International Film Festival in Canada on September 9 2022.
Image: MARK BLINCH/Reuters

US music superstar Taylor Swift released her 10th studio album, Midnights, on Friday, as well as additional tracks made during the record-making process.

The 32-year-old singer-songwriter describes the 13-track collection “as a collage of intensity, highs and lows and ebbs and flows”.

“Life can be dark, starry, cloudy, terrifying, electrifying, hot, cold, romantic or lonely. Just like Midnights,” she said on Instagram.

The first track is Lavender Haze, a term about being in love that Swift said she first heard while watching television series Mad Men. She described the album's first single, Anti-Hero, which dives into her insecurities, as one of her favourites.

Meanwhile, Snow on the Beach features singer Lana Del Rey, who Swift said she has long admired.

The Shake It Off and Bad Blood singer also posted on Instagram that while Midnights is a concept album about “the intensities of that mystifying, mad hour”, she loves sharing her creative process with fans and has dropped additional songs that didn't make the record.

Swift, who has won 11 Grammys, has topped charts with previous albums, including the surprises she released during the Covid-19 pandemic, Folklore and Evermore.

Reuters

MORE:

Taylor Swift wins top MTV video award, announces new album

Taylor Swift won the top honor at MTV's annual Video Music Awards on Sunday for a 10-minute version of her 2012 breakup song "All Too Well" and made ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

LISTEN | Rock band Queen releases rediscovered song featuring Freddie Mercury

Queen released a rediscovered song featuring Freddie Mercury on Thursday, the band's first new track with the late frontman's instantly recognisable ...
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Taylor-made for a swift swoop to fine arts honour

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift doesn’t mess around. She’s received her first degree — an honorary doctorate, nog al
Lifestyle
5 months ago

Little Simz wins Mercury Prize for ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’

Rapper Little Simz has won the Mercury Prize for her fourth studio album "Sometimes I Might Be Introvert", triumphing over contenders including Harry ...
Lifestyle
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Motown icons Berry Gordy, Smokey Robinson are MusiCares persons of the year Lifestyle
  2. Best and worst dressed: MTV Video Music Awards The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Simon Cowell's new TikTok project gives users unreleased music Lifestyle
  4. SAPS congratulates 'Idols SA' top five contestant Thapelo Molomo TshisaLIVE
  5. Black Coffee is heading home to light up summer at YFM's LYFE music festival TshisaLIVE
  6. Moozlie on taking a break from music to focus on her role as a creative director TshisaLIVE
  7. Riky Rick inaugural recipient of BET Hip Hop Global Visionary Award TshisaLIVE

Most read

  1. DStv is ditching its app on older Samsung and Hisense smart TVs: here is how to ... Lifestyle
  2. Thuso, Lady X, Boity: best and worst dressed celebs of the week The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. The days of sharing your Netflix password are coming to an end — Here’s what ... Lifestyle
  4. Why shouldn’t I cash out my retirement savings if I move jobs? Lifestyle
  5. Hublot dares to go square with latest additions to iconic Big Bang family The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

Chaos outside JHB court as battle for mayorship heats up
Sex workers join protest against alleged serial killer in Johannesburg