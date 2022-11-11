Mr Price Home is bringing the heat with these summer essentials

Mr Price Home is making summer the most lekker time of the year by bringing the heat with the season’s must-haves at hot prices.

Soak up the good times with these microfibre beach towels and cabana stripe towels for R149,99 each. Fun patterns and bright colours mean these essentials will get you ready for summer days in the sun. The microfibre beach towels are lightweight, making them the perfect towels to throw in your bag before you hit the beach. The cabana stripe towels the ultimate poolside accessory.

This summer, don’t throw shade, but sit under it with fabulous UV-rated outdoor umbrellas. Picture a beautiful warm day with you sitting pretty in the Davis patio set, umbrellas overhead, cool drinks and snacks at the ready ... and you’ve got no plan to go anywhere. Pretty perfect, huh? Well then, grab those umbrellas and get in the holiday groove.

Choose from a range of umbrellas to suit your needs and style:

The 30% UV-rated 3m crank umbrella for R1,400 (has a crank-assist opening system with tilt functions and uses a 20kg base*);

The 50% UV-rated 3m cantilever umbrella for R2,200 (has crank-assist opening system with tilt functions and uses 4 x 16kg umbrella bases*); or

The 30% UV-rated 2.7m pop-up umbrella for only R899.99 (has a push opening system and uses a 20kg bases*).

*All bases sold separately.

“Summertime and the living is easy” and fabulously stylish with Mr Price Home. Get stocked up for summer fun today! Visit stores to find the latest trends in homeware at the best prices, colours and patterns in one place, or shop these looks online now at mrphome.com.

This article was paid for by Mr Price Home.