Lifestyle

PICS | Big night for Sussexes with Ripple of Hope, People’s Choice gongs

Couple honoured days before their Netflix docuseries airs on Thursday

07 December 2022 - 08:55
Prince Harry and Meghan with Kerry Kennedy, president of RFK Human Rights, at the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala in New York City.
Prince Harry and Meghan with Kerry Kennedy, president of RFK Human Rights, at the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala in New York City.
Image: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

It was a big night for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan, when the couple received the Robert F  Kennedy Ripple of Hope award and the duchess was honoured for her Archetypes podcast.

The couple were all glammed up when they arrived in New York to accept their awards, with Meghan wearing an off-the-shoulder long-sleeved white dress and Prince Harry keeping it classic in a black suit and white shirt.

The Sussexes were honoured for “their work on racial justice, mental health and other social impact initiatives through their Archewell Foundation”.

The organisation said the couple was honoured because they have “demonstrated a lifelong commitment to building strong and equitable communities, advancing the global dialogue around mental health, and advocating for a better world,  both on and offline.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the RFK Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala event.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the RFK Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala event.
Image: Andrew Kelly/Reuters
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at the event in New York.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at the event in New York.
Image: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

On the other side of the US, Meghan was a winner at Tuesday night’s People Choice Awards where her popular Spotify podcast won the Pop Podcast of 2022 nod.

Archetypes kicked off in August with tennis legend and Meghan’s close friend Serena Williams and went on to feature other celebrities and experts. The show was paused in September after Queen Elizabeth II’s death and resumed in October.

Both wins come days before the couple’s highly anticipated documentary series makes its debut on Netflix.

Harry & Meghan will air in two parts, with part one dropping on Thursday and part two released a week later.

The streaming giant said the series would “share the other side of their high-profile love story” and explore “the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution”.

- Additional reporting by Reuters

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Netflix confirms ‘Harry & Meghan’ release dates as new teaser drops

Netflix has released a second trailer for the highly-anticipated Harry & Meghan docuseries as the streaming giant confirmed the release dates of the ...
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Busy week for the Sussexes as ‘Harry & Meghan’, Invictus Games trailers drop

Netflix dropped the first trailer for the duo's highly anticipated docuseries.
Lifestyle
4 days ago

Fans gush over Harry and Meghan’s ‘beautiful, personal’ farewell message to Elton John

Social media went into overdrive on Monday over the "beautiful and personal" farewell message the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and ...
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Find freedom at sea this December with NCL's incredible cruise offers Travel
  2. Unathi, Keke, Elsa: Best and worst dressed celebs of the week The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Road-trip routes to take you back to your roots Travel
  4. ASPASIA KARRAS | Why an '80s supermodel is crying all over the internet Lifestyle
  5. Historic crown to be modified for King Charles's coronation Lifestyle

Latest Videos

WATCH | The ANC will not support that report' says Mashatile as Phala Phala ...
Confrontation caught on CCTV after alleged racism incident at Cape Town bar