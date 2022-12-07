On the other side of the US, Meghan was a winner at Tuesday night’s People Choice Awards where her popular Spotify podcast won the Pop Podcast of 2022 nod.
PICS | Big night for Sussexes with Ripple of Hope, People’s Choice gongs
Couple honoured days before their Netflix docuseries airs on Thursday
Image: Andrew Kelly/Reuters
It was a big night for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan, when the couple received the Robert F Kennedy Ripple of Hope award and the duchess was honoured for her Archetypes podcast.
The couple were all glammed up when they arrived in New York to accept their awards, with Meghan wearing an off-the-shoulder long-sleeved white dress and Prince Harry keeping it classic in a black suit and white shirt.
The Sussexes were honoured for “their work on racial justice, mental health and other social impact initiatives through their Archewell Foundation”.
The organisation said the couple was honoured because they have “demonstrated a lifelong commitment to building strong and equitable communities, advancing the global dialogue around mental health, and advocating for a better world, both on and offline.”
Image: Andrew Kelly/Reuters
Image: Andrew Kelly/Reuters
On the other side of the US, Meghan was a winner at Tuesday night’s People Choice Awards where her popular Spotify podcast won the Pop Podcast of 2022 nod.
Archetypes kicked off in August with tennis legend and Meghan’s close friend Serena Williams and went on to feature other celebrities and experts. The show was paused in September after Queen Elizabeth II’s death and resumed in October.
Both wins come days before the couple’s highly anticipated documentary series makes its debut on Netflix.
Harry & Meghan will air in two parts, with part one dropping on Thursday and part two released a week later.
The streaming giant said the series would “share the other side of their high-profile love story” and explore “the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution”.
- Additional reporting by Reuters
