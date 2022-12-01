‘I feel seen’: Meghan reflects as popular Spotify show comes to an end

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan, says she “learned so much” and “felt seen” through her weekly Spotify podcast series as it aired its last episode.

Meghan Markle ended the 12-episode series, Archetypes, on a high, roping in three male celebrities to share their thoughts on “how men feel about archetypes, and the collective effort to move beyond them”.

The season finale featured Daily Show host Trevor Noah, talk show host Andy Cohen and director Judd Apatow for an hour-long discussion that “explored how men can be an impactful part of the cultural conversation through their roles in the media, and for some, as husbands and fathers”.

Rounding off the episode, Meghan reflected on her experience in doing the series and interviewing the guests over the past few months.