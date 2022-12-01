‘I feel seen’: Meghan reflects as popular Spotify show comes to an end
Says she 'learned so much' through her weekly podcast series
The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan, says she “learned so much” and “felt seen” through her weekly Spotify podcast series as it aired its last episode.
Meghan Markle ended the 12-episode series, Archetypes, on a high, roping in three male celebrities to share their thoughts on “how men feel about archetypes, and the collective effort to move beyond them”.
The season finale featured Daily Show host Trevor Noah, talk show host Andy Cohen and director Judd Apatow for an hour-long discussion that “explored how men can be an impactful part of the cultural conversation through their roles in the media, and for some, as husbands and fathers”.
Rounding off the episode, Meghan reflected on her experience in doing the series and interviewing the guests over the past few months.
“I don't know what I was expecting but what has come out of it, for me, was illuminating and also ironic.
“Because while this format is only audio and each week, I use my voice, I feel seen. I had never considered that in using my voice that I would feel seen but I do,” she said.
“And so much of the feedback throughout the season from women is that they feel seen as well, as we heard today ... that men see are experienced differently now too.”
The duchess thanked the guests who joined her on one the most highly rated shows on Spotify for “sharing their stories” and giving insight into their lives, saying she “learned so much and loved it”.
Archetypes kicked off in August with tennis legend and Meghan's close friend Serena Williams and went on to feature a variety of celebrities and experts. The show was paused in September after Queen Elizabeth II's death and resumed in October.