Five minutes with ‘House of Zwide’ actress Sikelelwa Vuyeleni

She talks about favourite brands and how she motivates herself daily

20 March 2023 - 11:00
Sanet Oberholzer Lifestyle writer
Actress Sikelelwa Vuyeleni speaks about what is on her cultural radar.
Image: Supplied

South African model and actress Sikelelwa Vuyeleni made a name for herself portraying the role of Nambitha on House of Zwide, the local series that scooped four awards at last year’s South African Film and Television Awards.

Vuyeleni is working on a number of roles and hopes to become more involved in the film industry beyond acting.

We spoke to the actress to find out what’s on her cultural radar.

Sikelelwa Vuyeleni is reading 'There Was a Country: A Personal History of Biafra' by Chinua Achebe.
Image: Supplied

What apps do you enjoy using?

YouTube has been doing a great job on my radar because of the diversity in content, not to mention self-development content. There’s nothing like having a TED talk or motivational video in the background every other day to keep fuelling the journey to the best self.

What’s on your reading list?

There Was a Country: A Personal History of Biafra by Chinua Achebe. I’m trying to make reading a part of my lifestyle, making sure I’m not only getting lost in fictional stories but getting books that are to able teach me about different things. To open up my world. 

What sportswear brands are you a fan of?

I am a sucker for safe and comfortable sportswear and shoes because I’m in the gym every other day. Kheper is definitely a fave in sportswear because they have very secure and cute athleisure wear. Nike has definitely got to be where it’s at with top tier running/gym shoes.

What are you obsessed with on the small screen?

I’m obsessed with a South African series on Netflix called The Brave Ones. It’s a six-episode series with a stellar cast and production. I literally binged it in the wee hours of the morning because I was captured. The talent in this country is amazing.

WATCH | The trailer for The Brave Ones.

What purchase do you have your eye on?

I am definitely hoping to get my hands on an air fryer — the Phillips one to be specific — because I am enjoying my time in the kitchen and this would literally switch up my game in there.

Any beauty brands you are interested in?

I have been seeing the growth of Love Kinks by Sinovuyo Mondliwa and I am so excited to get my hands on her new hair products for natural hair because I believe in healthy hair. Knowing the person behind the brand and seeing the results first-hand gives me more reason to try them.

