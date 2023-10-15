If walls could talk
Mary Corrigall takes a look at an exhibition inspired by the walls in a panel beater's shop
15 October 2023 - 00:00
You'd think fixing cars and making art couldn't be more different, but some of the things that happen in a panel beater's shop aren't dissimilar to those occurring in an artist’s studio. Achieving the perfect tone or shade of paint can hold great significance in both, for example, and their interiors are typically paint-splattered. Incredible transformations also take place in these locations; damaged cars leave looking fresh off an assembly line, blank canvases become portals into an artist’s imagination or shed light on society's woes. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.