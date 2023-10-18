They are not divorced and Pinkett-Smith said she does not want to break a promise she made to not divorce her husband.
“I made a promise that there would never be a reason for us to get a divorce. We will work through whatever and I have not been able to break that promise, we live separately,” she said.
They are no strangers to controversy. During the Oscar Awards in 2022, Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock, who was hosting the event, for making a joke about Pinkett-Smith's bald head.
WATCH | Will Smith cheekily releases ‘official statement’ after Jada Pinkett-Smith spoke of their separation
Award-winning actor Will Smith cheekily released a video purported to be his “official statement” after his estranged wife Jada Pinkett-Smith spoke of their seven-year separation.
On his Instagram account, Smith posted a tongue in cheek video with the caption “official statement”, but when played it shows the actor saying: “I've got something for you, my opinion on,” and sneezes as it zooms out.
The internet went haywire when Pinkett-Smith revealed in an interview with The Today Show that they have been separated since 2016.
