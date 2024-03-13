Volkswagen's range of B-segment passenger cars remain popular in the South African market.
This is despite increasing competition from brands such as Suzuki, threatening to supplant the German brand in second place on the monthly new vehicle sales charts.
In addition, the company has to fend off a mounting attack from emerging Chinese brands, offering attractively-styled options loaded with standard kit, at competitive prices.
The Wolfsburg-based manufacturer, whose local headquarters are in Kariega, may need to sharpen its strategy to stay on top amid market changes — but a recent refresher with its compact range reminded us just why Mzansi consumers have such a strong affinity for the products.
A refresher with VW's compact range
Polo Vivo
From: R259,400 (1.4 Trendline)
Locally built for the domestic market, the Polo Vivo is now in its second iteration. Based on the proven architecture of the fifth-generation Polo, it offers road manners, refinement and build quality standards that are above-average for the class. What else can we say about the best-selling passenger car in Mzansi? Sure, there is that constant concern around theft risk. But this downside would apply to any model line that sells in the thousands. Best to make sure you pay for the best antitheft safeguards you can afford. The GT model (just under R347,000) offers a proper introduction to the thrill of hot hatchback ownership.
Polo
From: R348,200 (1.0 TSI)
This is the car you buy when you start moving up the ranks in life. A mature, sophisticated and sober-natured hatchback to mark a rite of passage into adulthood. Also hailing from the Kariega plant, the sixth generation Polo is built for various global export markets. Even the basic 1.0 manual evinces the character of a slightly larger vehicle, thanks to its well-sorted chassis, generous insulation materials and deceptively spacious front cabin area. The lower-grade standard and Life versions are the ones to consider. Because the top-grade R-Line is pricey (R463,700); opening your eyes to larger prospects. You can also have a sedan — which is imported from India and starts at R355,100.
T-Cross
From: R399,000 (1.0 TSI Comfortline)
A Polo-based crossover was always going to be a winning formula. And the T-Cross, launched locally in 2019, proved this quite well. In addition to a tougher, slightly more boxy appearance, the pumped-up Volkswagen has a taller ground clearance and superior headroom over the hatchback with which it shares a platform. If the bigger T-Roc is out of budget for now, then the T-Cross is the next best thing. Later in 2024 the model will be enhanced, with refreshed styling and new interior appointments.
Taigo
From: R482,100
Take a T-Cross, give it a different frock and the result is the Taigo. Is it a sexier outfit? You can be the judge of that. While the intention was to create a coupé-esque execution, some have likened the silhouette of the vehicle to that of a Passat fastback from the 1970s. Visual polarity aside, the Taigo drives as superbly as the Polo on which it is based, retaining the excellent build quality and overall refinement expected from the German marque.
