The sweet choice

The irresistible allure of chocolate knows no boundaries, captivating taste buds across cultures and borders. What most chocolate lovers don’t know, is that the tantalising world of chocolate conceals a complex supply chain, with cocoa farming at its heart. In recent years, the concept of responsibly sourced cocoa has gained momentum as consumers become more conscientious about the social and environmental impacts of their choices.

Cocoa trees thrive in tropical climates, and about 70% of the world's cocoa is grown close to the equator in West Africa, with Côte d'Ivoire and Ghana being the primary growing countries.

There are about 5.5-million cocoa farmers worldwide, most of whom are smallholder farmers with plots ranging from two to five hectares. These farmers rely on cocoa farming for their livelihoods and support about 14-million workers and their families.*

Responsibly sourced cocoa refers to cocoa beans that are grown and harvested under ethical and sustainable conditions. This holistic approach encompasses various aspects of the cocoa supply chain including environmental stewardship, fair labour practices and community development.