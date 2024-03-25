Lifestyle

The sweet choice

Responsibly sourced cocoa are cocoa beans grown and harvested under ethical and sustainable conditions

25 March 2024 - 14:44
Sponsored
The irresistible allure of chocolate knows no boundaries, captivating taste buds across cultures and borders. What most chocolate lovers don’t know, is that the tantalising world of chocolate conceals a complex supply chain, with cocoa farming at its heart. In recent years, the concept of responsibly sourced cocoa has gained momentum as consumers become more conscientious about the social and environmental impacts of their choices.

Cocoa trees thrive in tropical climates, and about 70% of the world's cocoa is grown close to the equator in West Africa, with Côte d'Ivoire and Ghana being the primary growing countries.

There are about 5.5-million cocoa farmers worldwide, most of whom are smallholder farmers with plots ranging from two to five hectares. These farmers rely on cocoa farming for their livelihoods and support about 14-million workers and their families.*

Responsibly sourced cocoa refers to cocoa beans that are grown and harvested under ethical and sustainable conditions. This holistic approach encompasses various aspects of the cocoa supply chain including environmental stewardship, fair labour practices and community development.

This Easter Woolies has curated a selection of delectable treats made from responsibly sourced cocoa and free-range eggs. There are delicious Chuckles chocolate eggs in different flavours including malted puff, shortcake or dark chocolate.
Image: Woolworths

Environmental Stewardship: Cocoa farming can have significant environmental implications including deforestation, biodiversity loss and the potential overuse of agrochemicals. Responsibly sourced cocoa seeks to mitigate these adverse impacts by promoting sustainable farming practices, such as agroforestry. Agroforestry integrates cocoa trees with native vegetation to preserve biodiversity and reduce environmental degradation. Additionally, farmer education initiatives have helped to improve farming methods and advocates for sustainable farming.

Fair labour practices: A critical aspect of responsibly sourced cocoa is the commitment to fair labour practices. Many cocoa-producing regions have faced challenges related to child labour and poor working conditions. Initiatives for responsible sourcing strive to ensure that cocoa farmers and workers receive fair wages, work in safe conditions and have access to education for their children.

Community Development: Beyond environmental and labour considerations, responsibly sourced cocoa also emphasises community development. This involves empowering local communities by providing them with the tools, knowledge and resources to improve their quality of life. Investments in education, healthcare and infrastructure contribute to the wellbeing of these communities.

The Hollow Milk Chocolate Bunny, a favourite choice this Easter.
Image: Woolworths
Multi sized hollow milk chocolate eggs are great for the Easter hunt.
Image: Woolworths

More than a decade ago Woolworths embarked on its journey of responsibly sourced cocoa and over the years has partnered with specialist organisations like Rainforest Alliance/UTZ, Cocoa Life, Cocoa Horizons and Fairtrade.

These alliances align with Woolworths’ responsibly sourced values and standards in that they support sustainable livelihoods, enable enhanced productivity, promote environmentally sustainable agriculture and adhere to fair and humane labour practices.

Two years ago, Woolworths achieved its target of 100% responsibly sourced cocoa. This means the cocoa used in Woolworths-branded chocolate slabs, sweets, Chuckles and Easter ranges as well as products like breakfast cereals, milkshakes, ice-creams, biscuits and desserts that have cocoa as an ingredient is responsibly sourced.

Responsibly sourced cocoa.
Image: Woolworths

By choosing products made from responsibly sourced cocoa, consumers not only contribute positively to the lives of cocoa farmers and promote environmental sustainability, but also are able to enjoy a guilt-free indulgence.

As consumer awareness continues to grow, the demand for responsibly sourced cocoa is poised to drive positive change within the cocoa supply chain, creating a sweeter and more sustainable future for all.

*Source: https://makechocolatefair.org/

This article was sponsored by Woolworths.

