The Oscar Pistorius saga put to music
'Trial by Media', a bite-size opera about the famous murder trial, follows the high-profile drama — both in the court of law and the court of public opinion
14 April 2024 - 00:00
As part of its season of Shorts — A Festival of Operas, Cape Town Opera is staging the world premiere of Conrad Asman’s Trial by Media, a show that revolves around the media’s perception and the complexities of the Oscar Pistorius murder trial...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.