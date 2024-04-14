‘The Provenance Part II’ exhibition explores Bantu indigeneity using thematic triptych
Drawing inspiration from textiles, literature and music, The Provenance Part II delves into the deep lineage of Bantu indigeneity and its impact on contemporary creativity
14 April 2024 - 00:00
At an event fairly typical of art exhibition openings — replete with dolled-up influencers and funky content creators mingling with models, brand managers and the cool kids of the art scene — three big names in South Africa’s creative economy launched a show that’s sure to get people talking about the three themes at its centre: textiles, literature and music within the context of colonialism and mission work in South Africa’s history. ..
