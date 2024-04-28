'The Fall Guy' pays tribute to the often ignored stunt performers
Excellent chemistry between Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt makes for an enjoyable action comedy
28 April 2024 - 00:00
Before he directed stunt-crammed action blockbusters like Atomic Blonde and the John Wick franchise, David Leitch began his career as a stuntman — doubling for years as the ass-kicking, back-flipping action stand in for Brad Pitt in films like Ocean’s Thirteen and Mr and Mrs Smith. ..
