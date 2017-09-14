Fashion designers take the plunge as cleavage makes a comeback

Cleavage and fashion have never really got along. It's not that cleavage is necessarily unfashionable, more that breasts often aren't a consideration for high-fashion designers.

Model figures, from petite to Amazonian, are rarely busty and so the silhouettes presented either disguise, or often ignore altogether, the bust.

For Spring/Summer 2017, the catwalk trend was for modesty - floor-length dresses, long sleeves and high necklines - with not a collarbone in sight.

But what goes up must come down and, after a season of rising necklines, fashion is taking the plunge again.

Leading the charge is Susan Sarandon. Never one to toe the line (at May's Cannes Film Festival, the 70-year-old actor raised eyebrows in a floor-length black leather skirt), her latest act of red carpet rebellion came in the form of a figure-hugging Hugo Boss dress, cut low across her decolletage and slit to mid-thigh, at the Venice Film Festival last week.

Cue the headlines: ''Susan Sarandon, 70, flaunts EYE-POPPING cleavage in busty gown," read one. ''Still got it!" shouted another. Still got what? A bust? Well, yes - bodies don't change that dramatically past 50. But catcalling aside, what's really so surprising to see here is fashion emphasising, rather than eliding, cleavage.