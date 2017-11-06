This Style Award is for all the girls who didn’t fit in, says LootLove

Redefining people's expectations is something the Metro FM DJ and MTV Base presenter knows all about.

When she started her presenting journey, she said she didn’t look at all like the female presenters people were used to.

That's why during her acceptance speech, she dedicated her Style Award to all the girls that didn't fit in.

“Every single time I’ve been the odd one out. I’ve either been too tall or too thin, or too light, or too boyish or too this, or too that," she elaborated.

"And as hard as it was, it taught me how much more I love myself. It taught me how important it is to really rely on yourself and [to] honour yourself in every single way. And also [to] honour your imperfections because people outside don’t really know you so they can’t dictate to you who you are."