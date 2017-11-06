This Style Award is for all the girls who didn’t fit in, says LootLove
"It’s my night, I won, so I think I’m allowed to look like a bride. I look like a winner," said Luthando ‘LootLove’ Shosha of the regal Rubicon gown she wore to accept the Most Innovative Style award at the 21st annual Style Awards in Joburg last night.
“I think the mood is right: it’s white, it’s bright, it’s fun," she added. "Everybody expects me to be cool and street and tomboyish, so why not be elegant and princessy."
Redefining people's expectations is something the Metro FM DJ and MTV Base presenter knows all about.
When she started her presenting journey, she said she didn’t look at all like the female presenters people were used to.
That's why during her acceptance speech, she dedicated her Style Award to all the girls that didn't fit in.
“Every single time I’ve been the odd one out. I’ve either been too tall or too thin, or too light, or too boyish or too this, or too that," she elaborated.
"And as hard as it was, it taught me how much more I love myself. It taught me how important it is to really rely on yourself and [to] honour yourself in every single way. And also [to] honour your imperfections because people outside don’t really know you so they can’t dictate to you who you are."
While LootLove was greatly honoured to receive the award, her victory was made that much sweeter because she stayed true to herself.
“Of course, awards are cool but it’s even better if they award you for everything you’ve always been," she said. "It's hard [because] you always feel like maybe I should wear these dresses, maybe I should rock this hair, but if you stick to your guns and who you are, you will always come out tops, you will always win."
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE