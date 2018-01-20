Hairspiration for this year's Afro-chic-themed Sun Met
A striking hairstyle will ensure you stand out for all the right reasons at this glam horse racing event, says Sunday Times fashion editor Khomotso Moloto
21 January 2018 - 00:00
A striking hairstyle will ensure you stand out for all the right reasons at this glam horse racing event, says Sunday Times fashion editor Khomotso Moloto
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE