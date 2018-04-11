Runway report: best of SA Fashion Week day 1

Fashionistas - including 'Anna Wintour' - flocked to Sandton City last night for the opening of South African Fashion Week 2018.

This celebration of local design talent kicked off with the highly-anticipated Woolworths StyleBySA show, which featured Sindiso Khumalo and Young & Lazy as well as designers Rich Mnisi, Thebe Magugu, Wanda Lephoto, who also had stand-alone shows.

These were our favourite moments from the night: