Runway report: best of SA Fashion Week day 1

11 April 2018 - 15:17 By Keneilwe Pule and Nokubonga Thusi
A look from Thebe Magugu's collection shown as SA Fashion Week on April 10 2018.
Image: Eunice Driver

Fashionistas - including 'Anna Wintour' - flocked to Sandton City last night for the opening of South African Fashion Week 2018.

This celebration of local design talent kicked off with the highly-anticipated Woolworths StyleBySA show, which featured Sindiso Khumalo and Young & Lazy as well as designers Rich Mnisi, Thebe Magugu, Wanda Lephoto, who also had stand-alone shows.

These were our favourite moments from the night:

Favourite look: Thebe Magugu's red pants and sheer shirt combo (pictured above). From the oversized belt, which was the width of a mini skirt, to the balloon sleeves with ruffle detailing, this look was a master class in how to play with proportion.

Favourite show: Wanda Lephoto; the designer's clean-lined silhouettes and thoughtful, paired-back styling made this show stand out.

Favourite model: Anyon Marial; she's always a crowd favourite, but her attitude and distinctive walk lived up to the drama of the monochrome, zebra-print outfit she donned to close the Rich Mnisi show.

A look from Wanda Lephoto's collection shown as SA Fashion Week on April 10 2018.
Image: Simon Deiner/SDR Photo
Anyon Marial walks the runway for Rich Mnisi's show at SA Fashion Week 2018.
Image: Simon Deiner/SDR Photo

Favourite street style look: Kwena Baloyi, who showed off her styling prowess by layering an eclectic mix of right-off-the-runway pieces by Studio W and Edition by Woolworths. It takes real sartorial skill to team a blazer with a wrap dress, track pants, a polo neck and two different shoes and create a super chic look.

Craziest moment: 'Anna Wintour' taking a seat in the fifth row; this showgoer's choice of slogan T-shirt resulted in a lot of chuckles.

Kwena Baloyi at SA Fashion Week 2018.
Image: Eunice Driver

OMG!!!!! They put Anna Wintour in the fifth row at SAFW #safw2018 #stylebysa

A post shared by Andrea Nagel (@angienagel) on

Favourite beauty look: Woolworths StyleBySA. This beauty look combined two of the hottest international runway trends: the aquatic eye and graphic liner. From cyan blue to bright seaweed green, shadows in marine hues were swept over the models' eyelids, with each shade chosen to best complement each individual's skin tone.

Aquatic eyes at the Woolworths StyleBySA show at SA Fashion Week 2018.
Image: Nokubonga Thusi

Clara Banx, the make-up artist behind this look, shares a tip on recreating it at home: "I haven't actually used a traditional eye liner; I've used a blue eye shadow with a damp brush as a liner. You don’t need much and you can see the colour payoff is quite pretty and strong and considering the fact that it’s not a liner."

Song of the night: Bazoyenza by Busiswa featuring DJ Maphorisa, which set the tone for the Woolworths StyleBySA show.

WATCH | The music video for Bazoyenza

