Kanye West's NSFW Yeezy campaign features Kim K's porn star 'twin'

WARNING! This article contains nude imagery.

Kanye West may have been 'cancelled' for his views on slavery, but he's winning back fans with his latest album drop and a provocative sneaker campaign starring a porn star who looks uncannily like his wife.

To fuel the hype around the fact that his Yeezy Desert Rat 500 sneakers are now available in an all-new colour called Supermoon Yellow, West tweeted a series of NSFW shots including one of a Kim K clone wearing nothing but his new sneakers.

The Kardashian-West lookalike is porn actress Lela Star, who modelled in a number of nude pictures along with reality stars turned influencers, The Clermont Twins. (It's not the first time West has used Kim K clones to drum up interest in his fashion line; he pulled the same move when launching his Yeezy Season 6 collection earlier this year.)