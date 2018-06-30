Trending
High-end designers agree: a reusable shopper is totes the new it bag
The most important thing about a social conscience might be showing you have one, so carry your cool with you and swap single-use plastic bags for a reusable shopping tote
01 July 2018 - 00:00
The most important thing about a social conscience might be showing you have one, so carry your cool with you and swap single-use plastic bags for a reusable shopping tote
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.