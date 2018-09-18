Red carpet fashion: the Emmys for the best & worst dressed celebs go to ...
A-listers came out in numbers to walk the red carpet for the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards. Most of them looked stylish, but a few stood out for, well, good and bad reasons.
Here are the best and worst dressed celebs at the 2018 Emmy Awards:
BEST DRESSED
TRACEE ELLIS ROSS
Drama, drama, drama! The Black-ish actress turned heads in a fuschia pink, bishop-sleeve gown by Valentino. The pleated waist detail added an exciting contrast to the volume of the dress. So what’s not to love about this outfit? Absolutely nothing.
THANDI NEWTON
Thandi Newton’s application to become part of the British royal family has been approved. The Westworld star went for a minimal, elegant Brandon Maxwell piece. Her poise and demure manner reminded us of the new Duchess of Sussex.
ANGELA SARAFYAN
As one of the first celebs to step on to the red carpet, the Westworld star set the fashion bar high. She looked like a real-life Cinderella in black, crystal-encrusted ball gown by Christian Siriano.
WORST DRESSED
TIFFANY HADDISH
It's touching that the comedian payed homage to her late father by wearing the colours of the Eritrean flag. That said, there certainly more stylish ways to do that than this rainbow mess of dress.
TARAJI P HENSON
Will the weather be hot or cold? The Empire star hedged her bets by wearing a confusing mix between a gown and a cocktail dress.
LETITIA WRIGHT
Black Panther's Letitia Wright got it wrong, wrong, wrong in this ageing, 1920s-inspired lace dress. A Wakanda-inspired look would have been so much better.