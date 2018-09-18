Red carpet fashion: the Emmys for the best & worst dressed celebs go to ...

A-listers came out in numbers to walk the red carpet for the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards. Most of them looked stylish, but a few stood out for, well, good and bad reasons.

Here are the best and worst dressed celebs at the 2018 Emmy Awards:

BEST DRESSED

TRACEE ELLIS ROSS

Drama, drama, drama! The Black-ish actress turned heads in a fuschia pink, bishop-sleeve gown by Valentino. The pleated waist detail added an exciting contrast to the volume of the dress. So what’s not to love about this outfit? Absolutely nothing.