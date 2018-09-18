Fashion & Beauty

Red carpet fashion: the Emmys for the best & worst dressed celebs go to ...

18 September 2018 - 13:31 By ANEESA ADAMS and KENEILWE PULE
Tracee Ellis Ross at the 2018 Emmy Awards.
Image: Gallo Images/Getty Images

A-listers came out in numbers to walk the red carpet for the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards. Most of them looked stylish, but a few stood out for, well, good and bad reasons. 

Here are the best and worst dressed celebs at the 2018 Emmy Awards:

BEST DRESSED

TRACEE ELLIS ROSS

Drama, drama, drama! The Black-ish actress turned heads in a fuschia pink, bishop-sleeve gown by Valentino. The pleated waist detail added an exciting contrast to the volume of the dress. So what’s not to love about this outfit? Absolutely nothing.

Thandie Newton at the 2018 Emmy Awards.
Image: Gallo Images/Getty Images

THANDI NEWTON

Thandi Newton’s application to become part of the British royal family has been approved. The Westworld star went for a minimal, elegant Brandon Maxwell piece. Her poise and demure manner reminded us of the new Duchess of Sussex.

Angela Sarafyan at the 2018 Emmy Awards.
Image: Gallo Images/Getty Images

ANGELA SARAFYAN

As one of the first celebs to step on to the red carpet, the Westworld star set the fashion bar high. She looked like a real-life Cinderella in black, crystal-encrusted ball gown by Christian Siriano. 

Tiffany Haddish at the 2018 Emmy Awards.
Image: Steve Granitz/Wire Image/Getty Images

WORST DRESSED

TIFFANY HADDISH

It's touching that the comedian payed homage to her late father by wearing the colours of the Eritrean flag. That said, there certainly more stylish ways to do that than this rainbow mess of dress.

Taraji P Henson at the 2018 Emmy Awards.
Image: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

TARAJI P HENSON

Will the weather be hot or cold? The Empire star hedged her bets by wearing a confusing mix between a gown and a cocktail dress.

Letitia Wright at the 2018 Emmy Awards.
Image: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

LETITIA WRIGHT

Black Panther's Letitia Wright got it wrong, wrong, wrong in this ageing, 1920s-inspired lace dress. A Wakanda-inspired look would have been so much better.

