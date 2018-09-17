IN PICTURES | Celebs step out in style at the International Polo

The South African team may have lost their match to Australia at the Nedbank International Polo this weekend, but did our local celebs win with their fashion choices?

Here's who wore what to this glamorous sporting event at the at the Inanda Club in Sandton, Joburg:

BOITY

SA's newest rapper opted for a one-shoulder gown by Orapeleng Modutle. While the swinging fringe made for some dramatic snaps, the dress did little to flatter Boity's curves.