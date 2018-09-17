IN PICTURES | Celebs step out in style at the International Polo
The South African team may have lost their match to Australia at the Nedbank International Polo this weekend, but did our local celebs win with their fashion choices?
Here's who wore what to this glamorous sporting event at the at the Inanda Club in Sandton, Joburg:
BOITY
SA's newest rapper opted for a one-shoulder gown by Orapeleng Modutle. While the swinging fringe made for some dramatic snaps, the dress did little to flatter Boity's curves.
KEFILWE MABOTE
Celebrity stylist Kefilwe Mabote looked sophisticated in a white pantsuit by Orapeleng Modutle; she paired it with a wide-brimmed hat by Anita Ferreira and a lust-worthy royal blue Bvlgari bag.
K NAOMI
Model K Naomi looked adorable in a checked ensemble adored with flowers by Doux Regal Couture. The coordinating hair accessory and heels embellished with what looks like a mass of flower petals were a step too far, however.
LALLA HIRAYAMA
The horse applique on the top of the Hollywood TV host's dress made this outfit a bit of a cheesy choice for a equestrian event. Nonetheless, Lalla Hirayama looked lovely in her multi-layered peplum dress.
KHANYA MKANGISA
The actress stood out in a striped, off-the-shoulder dress with statement sleeves by Pamberry House.