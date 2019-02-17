Statement hairstyles: how to do dutch braids & bubble pigtails

Dial up the drama by incorporating hair extensions to create braids, add length and achieve a voluminous texture that'll frame your face. Just follow beauty editor Nokubonga Thusi's simple step-by-step instructions

