The boy beat is the ultimate beauty staple - here's how to get the look

Borrow from the boys and sport a polished skin canvas framed by bold features and a slight accent of colour

The term "boy beat" has been a makeup term open to interpretation for a while and has landed its way into popular music videos such as Beyoncé's Formation video as a way of chiselling out a woman's features to make them more boyish and imperfect.



Elements of boy beats have been seen on the runways with many shows sending models out with super refined skin and strong features such as at Alexander McQueen, to give models a toughened-up grunge look and at Givenchy, where the subtle application of the boy beat gave models a fresh youthfulness. At the Chanel Fall/Winter 2019-20 Haute Couture show, global creative makeup and colour director Lucia Pica used techniques of the boy beat to create a studious, librarian look that was strong, clean and exuded confidence...